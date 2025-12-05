Owner proposes to elevate historic Front Street building

There will be a public hearing regarding proposed modifications to a building in Coupeville.

A public hearing regarding proposed modifications to an over-water building in Coupeville is to be held in the coming weeks.

Barbara Summers, co-owner of Salty Vons Waterfront Inn at 12 NW Front Street, wants to elevate the building and extend decks on both sides. She requested other changes as well, including constructing steps necessary to enter the building after elevation, adding siding and replacing a window with a door.

Summers applied for a shoreline variance permit early in November. A virtual hearing on the matter hosted by the Town’s Hearing Examiner is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Originally constructed in 1886, the three-level building is located within the Central Whidbey Island Historic District as well as the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. Sea Bre’s Yarn operates out of the street-level space, permitted for commercial use only, while the upper and lower floors house the inn’s short-term rental suites.

While the exact increase of the building’s height is undetermined and will not be confirmed until engineering plans are finalized, the structure could be raised anywhere from 20 to 30 inches. At maximum, the building’s height could be 31 feet and 6 inches.

Historic buildings in the area are highly vulnerable to flooding caused by rising sea levels, according to an assessment conducted in 2023, but elevating structures can protect them. This is the first sea-level-related elevation proposal received by Coupeville, and it likely will not be the last, a staff report draft details.

Further, Summers’ proposal includes adding about 550 square feet of space to a deck located on the east side of the building to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The public comment period began Dec. 3 and ends at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Written public comments will be provided at the Dec. 15 hearing. The meeting can be accessed at https://meet.goto.com/205095981.

Questions can be directed to Community Planning Director Josh Pitts at planner@townofcoupeville.org and 360-678-4461, ext. 103.

Concept drawing by Cascade Custom Homes and Design. Decks on the western side will be extended, as depicted here.

Concept drawing by Cascade Custom Homes and Design These colorful drawings provide an idea of what the final product may look like; note the larger decks on the western side, as well as changes to the east deck.

Photo by Allyson Ballard The western decks will be significantly extended.