One missing, two injured after explosion on North Whidbey

One person is missing and two people suffered minor injuries after a house exploded and caught fire on North Whidbey Monday night, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue and deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the Strawberry Point Road home at about 5:45 p.m.

Three adults were home at the time of the explosion. Two of the people managed to escape and were treated for injuries. A third person remains unaccounted for.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the explosion is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.