Oak Harbor wins auditor’s stewardship award

The city of Oak Harbor was granted the Washington State Auditor’s Stewardship Award this month.

The city has been recognized for its “commitment to fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency in managing public resources,” according to a press release from Communications Officer Magi Aguilar. The award is presented to government entities that excel in financial management, maintain clean audit results and illustrate effective internal controls, she noted.

The city received one finding in an audit report the Washington State Auditor’s Office published in January. The audit covered the year 2023, before the current administration took office. The audit found that Oak Harbor did not have adequate internal controls for ensuring accurate financial and accounting reporting.

“The city did not dedicate sufficient resources, including completing an effective final review, to ensure cash and investment balances were correctly reported across funds,” the report states.

In the audit, the city thanked the State Auditor’s Office for the opportunity to correct and respond to its finding.

“For the benefit of Oak Harbor residents, this matter does not represent any misuse of public funds. Rather, it represents a reporting error involving the classification of fund balance and the allocation of investments between the various funds which have been corrected,” the city wrote. “The city’s total assets, total liabilities and total net position were not affected by the update.”

The award emphasized a proactive commitment to improving operational practices and protecting public funds.

“I’m incredibly honored that our city received this award, it’s incredibly validating for all of the hard work that the finance team and other key members put in throughout 2024 and 2025,” Ashley Ramos, the Oak Harbor accounting manager and audit lead, said in a press release.

The finance team that includes Ramos, Finance Director David Goldman, Finance Manager Chas Webster and other city officials were commended for their leadership and financial reporting.

The city intends to continue to uphold transparent and accurate finance reporting while ensuring the responsible use of public funds, Aguilar wrote in a press release.