Oak Harbor test drive turns criminal

A 43-year-old Oak Harbor woman is facing a criminal charge after taking a vehicle on a test drive from an Oak Harbor dealership and then not returning it last week, according to court documents.

Tiffany A. Cleaver appeared in Island County Superior Court May 9. Judge Carolyn Cliff found probable cause existed to believe she may have committed the crime of possession of a stolen vehicle.

During the hearing, the judge asked Cleaver to provide an address of where she will be staying if released from jail, but Cleaver refused, saying she “will not be providing any information.” Cleaver was also critical of the police who arrested her.

As a result, Cliff increased Cleaver’s bail to $15,000. The order for conditions of release states that she has to provide her address to the prosecutor’s office if she posts bail.

“Thanks so much for allowing every dirtbag access to my information,” Cleaver said sarcastically to the judge. “Appreciate it.”

A report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office describes the events that led to Cleaver’s arrest on May 8.

At about 6:30 p.m., a “be on the lookout” advisory was issued in Oak Harbor for a 2023 maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. Oak Harbor Motors reported that Cleaver had taken the vehicle on a test drive but didn’t return, the officer’s report states.

A couple of hours after the BOLO was issued, officers saw the vehicle on Highway 20 near the Rolling Hills neighborhood. A deputy headed south from the city and saw the vehicle allegedly driving at more than 50 mph in a 40 mph zone, the report states. The deputy did a U-turn and followed the Jeep into the city.

The deputy pulled the Jeep over on Northeast Ernst Street in front of the Elks Club. The deputy ordered Cleaver to get out of the vehicle, face away from him, walk backwards toward him and then go down on her knees; the deputy then arrested Cleaver.

Cleaver told the deputy that she had a form that allowed her to have the vehicle for 72 hours, but the deputy noted in his report that the form had no timeframe or rules. The deputy wrote that the dealership sticker had been torn from a rear window, crumpled and thrown onto the rear floorboard.