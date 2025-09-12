Oak Harbor teen sent to prison for assault at grocery store

An 18-year-old Oak Harbor man was sentenced last month to prison for attacking a teenager at a grocery store earlier this year, according to court documents.

As part of a plea bargain, Angelo M. Allen Jr. pleaded guilty in Island County Superior Court to assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A kidnapping charge were dismissed as part of the agreement. Both the prosecutor and defense recommended an 18-month prison sentence, which the judge imposed. In addition to placing him in community custody after he gets out, the judge ordered Allen to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and to comply with any recommended treatment.

The police report states that the 17-year-old victim went into Saars Super Saver Food to buy ice and encountered Allen inside on April 19. They had a verbal altercation and the boy tried to walk away, but Allen said he had a firearm, pulled a gun from his pocket and told him to go outside on the north side of the building, the report states. The boy complied under duress.

Outside, Allen struck the kid in the face with the butt of the gun, the report states. He tried to hit him again, but the boy blocked it and the gun fell on the ground; Allen struck him with his hand instead.

One of Allen’s friends, a 16-year-old high school student, came to the scene, picked up the gun and tried to de-escalate the situation, the victim told the police. Allen and his friend fled.

The boy went to the hospital. Medical records showed he suffered a nasal fracture and a chipped molar, according to court records.

The victim in the case told police that Allen was upset over an allegation of sexual assault, which he said was not true; Allen was friends with a girl who made an accusation.

In a case last year, Allen assaulted a man outside of Walmart after accusing the man of “traumatizing a girl,” according to court documents. The prosecutor said Allen was still on probation from the assault case when he allegedly committed the recent crimes.

In a victim impact statement, the mother of the victim wrote that she was concerned that Allen might try to assault her son again. Still, she wrote that he was young and worried that going to prison would bring out the worse in him. She suggested that a camp or a behavioral center where he could get help, do something good for people and learn to deal with his anger.