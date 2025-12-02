Oak Harbor School Board wins state honor

Oak Harbor Public Schools’ strategic planning earned “Board of the Year” honors from the Washington State School Directors Association, specifically for a medium-sized school district.

Boards are selected to receive such honors annually. The award recognizes the work of school boards across the state in improving “graduation rates, attendance and academic outcomes,” according to a release.

Oak Harbor Public Schools adopted its strategic plan in 2024. The latest available data about its progress came in September.

Increasing attendance, helping students meet grade-level standards and fostering supportive relationships with students are some of the goals outlined in the strategic plan, among others. Perhaps most notable is the school district’s goal to see 100% of students complete their graduation requirements on time by June 2030.

Improvements can already be seen in many target areas.

The school district reported 75% of its students are attending school at least 90% of the time, up 7% over the last two years. Additionally, third grade students have seen increases in their Smarter Balanced Assessment scores in both English and math.

“The Oak Harbor School Board has shown how the strategic plan can become a living tool for change that amplifies student voice, strengthens community partnerships and puts a shared sense of belonging at the center of what success looks like,” the release detailed.

Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula praised the school board in a statement, emphasizing how “honored” she feels to work alongside them.

“Our board embraced the strategic plan not as a document, but as a promise to our students,” she said. “(The school board’s) leadership sets a clear direction grounded in student voice and academic excellence, and this recognition reflects their steadfast commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.”