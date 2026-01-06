Oak Harbor man killed by police after crime spree still unidentified

Investigators still haven’t released the identity of the 38-year-old Oak Harbor man who was killed by police in Everett after a three-county crime spree that started Jan. 1 in Clinton with a report of domestic violence and an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

Police reported that the suspect also kidnapped a 64-year-old Oak Harbor resident at gunpoint and forced him to drive to Burlington before shooting another driver during a traffic stop and fleeing from police.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici and Oak Harbor Police Chief Tony Slowik said the Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the portion of the multi-county incident that occurred in Island and Skagit counties. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the shooting in Everett.

On Monday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the man’s identity would be released this week.

According to a press release from the Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team, a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 to a report of a domestic dispute in the 3800 block of French Road in Clinton. An officer from the Langley Police Department joined the deputy in responding to the initial call, which was of an argument between a man and a woman and that the man had a gun.

KOMO News reported that the suspect, who has a history of substance abuse problems, confronted his ex-wife at the Calvary Chapel at gunpoint and tried to get her to come with him.

When the officers responded to the scene, the man pointed the gun and shot at them as they approached, the press release states. One of the officers shot back at the man, who continued to fire back, fled into a wooded area and disappeared, the press release states.

Felici asked the Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team to assist with the investigation, which determined that the gunfire did not hit anyone. Investigators also identified the suspect.

While the investigation was ongoing, the Oak Harbor Police Department received a report that a 64-year-old Oak Harbor man was kidnapped from a home on the 100 block of Southwest Lansdale Street, which KOMO News identified as a sober living home where he used to live. The suspect was identified as the same man from the shooting incident in Clinton.

Oak Harbor police learned that the suspect entered the residence, pointed a gun at a resident and demanded to be driven to Burlington. The victim dropped the suspect off at an unknown residence in Burlington and then left unharmed.

The kidnapping occurred at about 7 p.m. and was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sgt. Michael Lumpkin, a spokesperson for the response team, confirmed that the suspect was familiar with the 64-year-old victim.

The kidnapping victim told a TV news station that he was horrified and scared during the ordeal. He said the suspect seemed to be impaired and said he wasn’t going to be taken alive.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, the Burlington Police Department received an anonymous report that the suspect was at a home in the 1200 block of Kendra Lane in Burlington. Officers were waiting near the residence to confirm the report when they saw a vehicle leave the home and saw the suspect was the passenger. The officers stopped the car on South Anacortes Street in Burlington.

The suspect then shot the driver of the stopped car, according to the press release. The injured driver, who was shot in the arm, got out of the car; the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled. Some officers stopped to helped the injured driver while others pursued the fleeing vehicle. The driver sustained a non-life-threatening wound and was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officers from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Sedro-Woolley Police Department, Arlington Police Department and the Washington State Patrol pursued the suspect into Everett, according to a Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team press release.

Officers first attempted to use less lethal means to arrest the suspect in a neighborhood. During the confrontation, however, officers shot and killed the man, the press release states.