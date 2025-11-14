Oak Harbor man charged with child rape

Judge found probable cause existed to believe the man may have committed the crimes of two counts of rape of a child, possession of child porn and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

An Oak Harbor man is accused of raping a girl when she was 13 years old, according court documents.

In addition, police accuse the suspect, 38-year-old Denon Lammatao, of receiving and possessing pornographic images of the child through a social media app, according to a report by Gregory Wendell, a detective with the Oak Harbor Police Department.

Lammatao appeared in Island County Superior Court on Nov. 12. Judge Christon Skinner found probable cause existed to believe Lammatao may have committed the crimes of two counts of rape of a child in the second degree, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Skinner set Lammatao’s bail as a $50,000 bond or $5,000 cash. Records show he posted the $5,000 bail on Nov. 12.

The detective’s report states that Lammatao was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in 2015 in Arizona. A presentence report from Yuma County Adult Probation Department states that Lammatao was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. The report states that Lammatao was a cheerleading coach at the victim’s school in Yuma.

In the Oak Harbor case, the girl’s mother first reported the alleged sexual abuse to Oak Harbor police in November 2024. A few months later, investigators conducted a child forensic interview at an advocacy center in Mount Vernon.

The girl told investigators that she knew Lammatao through her sister, who worked with him at a UPS store in Burlington. She said he sexually assaulted her about once a week from October 2023 until May 2024, the report alleges.

The girl stated that Lammatao lives with his parents and that he snuck her into his room while they were sleeping. She said she didn’t want the relationship to include sex but that she “just took it” because she was depressed and desperate to be loved, the report states.

The detective obtained a search warrant from Snapchat for communications between Lammatao and the girl. The records show that the girl sent nude photos to Lammatao, the report states.

On Nov. 10, police conducted surveillance of Lammatao’s home and followed him as he drove on Highway 20. An officer pulled him over on the highway and arrested him.