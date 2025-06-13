Oak Harbor man accused of domestic violence, vomiting on officer

The officer noted that the victim appeared to have a broken nose and possibly a broken jaw.

An Oak Harbor man is accused of viciously assaulting his wife, punching a family member who intervened and spitting orange vomit at a police officer on June 8, according to court documents.

Brenten M. Mulroy appeared in Island County Superior Court on June 9 but left the hearing before it was completed.

Deputy Prosecutor David Carman asked the judge to hold Mulroy on a high bail amount, pointing to his lengthy criminal history that includes a “litany” of domestic violence accusations.

“To call that criminal history concerning, I think, is a remarkable understatement,” Carman said.

Judge Christon Skinner agreed with the recommendation and set the bail at $100,000.

Prosecutors charged Mulroy in Island County Superior Court on June 11 with two counts of assault in the second degree, both of which are domestic violence crimes, and assault in the third degree for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A report by an officer with the Oak Harbor Police Department states that neighbors at an apartment complex on Southeast Eighth Avenue reported the assault.

A family member who lived at the apartment with the couple later explained that he stepped in to intervene when Mulroy was fighting with his wife. As he approached, Mulroy punched him in the nose, the report states. His wife then tried to pull Mulroy away, but Mulroy slammed her into a bed, got on top of her, put his hands around her neck in a “choking position” and struck her in the face with both fists multiple times, the officer wrote.

The family member pulled Mulroy outside the apartment and Mulroy punched him on the side of his head, knocking him to the ground, the officer wrote.

The officer noted that the woman had a lot of blood on her face and redness on her chest. She appeared to have a broken nose and possibly a broken jaw; she was transported to the hospital, the report states.

The man also had blood on his face and a deviated nose, which could mean it was broken, the officer wrote.

The officer observed that Mulroy smelled of alcohol. Mulroy starting vomiting after police arrived and allegedly spit orange vomit on an officer’s face on purpose, the report states.

The police called for an ambulance for Mulroy, who said he was having trouble breathing. Mulroy alleged spat at police three times and an EMT once while he was being placed on a gurney; he also kicked the officers and the EMT, the report states.

In court, Carman said it was concerning that the woman claims she doesn’t remember what happened. She also refused to complete a statement about the incident.

If convicted of the charges against him, Mulroy could face from five years and three months to seven years in prison under the standard sentencing range.