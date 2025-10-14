Oak Harbor Lions Club reboots with new leadership, fresh vision of service

The club is roaring into a bold new chapter under the dynamic leadership.

The Oak Harbor Lions Club is roaring into a bold new chapter under the dynamic leadership of President Anna Corina Villarreal, Treasurer Allyssa Jomei and Secretary Carmen Guerra, according to a press release.

With this new all-female leadership team at the helm, the club is breaking free from stereotypes, emphasizing that everyone is welcome. The Oak Harbor Lions are undergoing an exciting reboot to revitalize its programs, engage new members, and expand its community impact after 75 years.

“We are a club motivated by inspiration,” Villarreal said. “We talk openly about what service means to us and we put those ideas into action with our greatest resources: love for our community and good old-fashioned sweat equity.”

The club is introducing fresh projects and events that address local needs while fostering fellowship and fun among members. The first service project of the year was hosting a Military Appreciation Lunch to honor local active duty military; and assembling Childhood Cancer Care Packages filled with comforting items like toys, books, soft blankets and silly socks.

The club is also partnering with the Seattle Kraken for the Mental Health Awareness Night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle; a portion of the proceeds from these ticket sales will directly support local mental health and well-being community projects in Whidbey Island.

In addition, the club continues regular Lions service activities, like recycling used eyeglasses to provide vision aid to impoverished countries and conducting food drives for local food banks, including North Whidbey Help House.

“We’re blending the traditions that built this club with some changes to accommodate our younger membership. We alternate Wednesdays between meetings and socials. One week it’s a quick meeting with supper, the next week we’re going bowling or to a Mariners game,” said Dawn Juhl-Wessel, the membership chair.

Building what’s next with the future in mind, the Oak Harbor Lions Club is actively inviting younger members to join the ranks. With an average member age of just 46, they’re a family-friendly club that recently launched a Cub Club for children of members up to age 12, offering age-appropriate service activities and fun to instill the spirit of “We Serve” from an early age.

The Oak Harbor Lions social media and contact information have recently been highjacked and the club has taken this opportunity to begin fresh. The Oak Harbor Lions Board of Directors would like to encourage community members to get involved, attend meetings or volunteer with upcoming service projects. For more information or to learn how to join, find the club on Facebook or contact the members at admin@oakharborlions.org or 360-202-4702.