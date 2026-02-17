Oak Harbor Lions Club fight results in lawsuit, police investigation

Two groups of people are claiming to be the rightful board of directors of the club.

A bitter disagreement over the leadership of the Oak Harbor Lions Club resulted in a criminal investigation and a federal lawsuit.

Two groups of people are claiming to be the rightful board of directors of the club, but only one is recognized by the International Association of Lions Clubs.

According to a letter from David Kingsbury, general counsel and secretary of the International Association of Lions Clubs, Anna Corina Villarreal is the Oak Harbor club president, Carmen Guerra is the club secretary and Allyssa Jomel is the club treasurer.

But a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Feb. 5 claims that Aaron Taggert is the legitimate president and Teresa Addison is the legitimate treasurer. The couple, who are described as partners in the lawsuit, filed the complaint for damages and derivative relief against the International Association of Lions Clubs.

The International Association of Lions Clubs did not respond to a request for comment.

In an email, Villarreal said she couldn’t discuss the events in detail, but she did say that she feels the lawsuit is an effort “to circumvent criminal law and to try and legitimize their criminal behavior.” Taggert and Addison were permanently expelled from the club, she wrote.

Last October, the club sent out a press release that stated that the Oak Harbor Lions was rebooting under new leadership under Villarreal.

“With this new all-female leadership team at the helm, the club is breaking free from stereotypes, emphasizing that everyone is welcome,” the press release stated. “The Oak Harbor Lions are undergoing an exciting reboot to revitalize its programs, engage new members, and expand its community impact after 75 years.”

The lawsuit states that a representative from the international association — whom the lawsuit described as biased — looked into the dispute between the two factions and told Villarreal to contact the police and report that Taggert and Addison stole club money when they closed the club account.

According to the Island County Sheriff’s Office, the case was reported last year, and the investigation is ongoing. A deputy started investigating the allegations, and then it was assigned to a detective.

The lawsuit, however, claims that Taggert closed the account after suspecting misuse of the funds.

The lawsuit indicates that the dispute within the club started after “certain club members” accused Taggert and Addison of leaving them stranded at an airport in Philadelphia and that Addison withdrew her personal credit card from paying for other members’ rooms.

Taggert, who describes himself as a “professional registered parliamentarian,” claims that the vote to replace him and Addison was done in violation of basic parliamentary procedures and club bylaws. The lawsuits also states that a meeting was held without a quorum.

The lawsuit claims that Sharon Sikes, a conciliator sent by the International Association of Lions Clubs, demonstrated predetermined bias when she sided with the other faction without trying to bring the parties together to work out their differences or even talking to Taggert and Addison.

Sikes ratified the expulsion of Taggert and Addison from the club, which was also ratified by the International Association of Lions Clubs, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit requests compensatory and punitive damages as well as restoration of Taggert and Addison as club officers.

According to Villarreal, the legitimate and recognized social media page for the club can be found on Facebook and is called “Oak Harbor Lions.”