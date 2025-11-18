North Whidbey shed obliterated in explosion

Nobody was injured when a storage shed exploded on the North End last week.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Merrill is “pretty confident” the explosion, which occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 14 at a property on Angler’s Haven Drive, is the result of a “propane leak” ignited by a “spark from an electrical device.”

Neither of the adjacent home’s two occupants called in the explosion; a neighbor reported it much later, at 6:38 a.m.

“The renter said there was no fire, so he didn’t think they needed the fire department,” Merrill explained.

Merrill described the scene as a “mangled mess,” with debris scattered in about a 150-foot radius from the center of where the shed stood. The explosion also damaged the home’s soffit and windows.

Merrill said understanding the cause of incidents like these is a matter of speaking to witnesses and examining the damage to piece together the “ignition sequence,” or the events leading to the explosion.

“Something had to happen to cause that to explode, so I just asked questions about what was here,” he explained. “What happened? What do you know? What did you have inside this building? When was the last time somebody was in here?”

Over his nearly 50 years of fire service, Merrill attested to explosions like this occurring in the past.

“The good thing is nobody was injured — it’s structural damage,” he said. “It’s all repairable or replaceable and, surprisingly enough, there wasn’t a lot of damage to the products inside of the storage shed. So there was no fire that burnt anything up.”

A GoFundMe has been started to help in the aftermath of the explosion. Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/aid-cal-and-elena-in-overcoming-explosion-aftermath.