North Whidbey fire board incumbent faces competition

Discerning the needs versus the wants of North End firefighters is the challenge awaiting two commissioner candidates.

Ryan McCarthy, 44, is challenging incumbent Marvin Koorn, 76, for his spot on the North Whidbey Fire and Rescue board of commissioners this election.

Both candidates were born and raised in Oak Harbor.

Koorn studied math and psychology at Western Washington University and first joined the department in 1978. He accumulated at least 45 years of service with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, including serving as chief, before retiring in 2015.

About a year-and-a-half later, Koorn finished the remaining two years of Commissioner Bruce Carman’s term following his resignation, then was elected to serve the six-year term he is now completing.

McCarthy began his fire service career as a volunteer for North Whidbey Fire and Rescue in 2000 and wanted to work with the department full-time, but the opportunity never arose. In 2017, he left the department to work as an operations captain and training officer for Skagit County Fire District 14. He also taught in Skagit Valley College’s fire science and EMT programs.

In 2020, McCarthy unofficially retired from the fire service to focus on his family and start his own general contracting business.

Koorn brings plenty of experience as commissioner to the table, particularly in dealing with the department’s tight budget.

“It’s difficult sometimes to figure out what’s needed compared to what’s wanted,” he said.

As commissioner, Koorn helped manage the department’s budget, allowing for the construction of a fire station on Troxell Road and was part of the effort to purchase land on Ault Field Road and Van Dame Road near Coupeville for the same purpose.

When WhidbeyHealth sought to expand its emergency services, Koorn spearheaded contract negotiations, which resulted in North Whidbey Fire and Rescue earning $385,000 to operate a basic life support ambulance with two of the department’s own employees.

Additionally, Koorn said he was instrumental in the passage of a levy used to purchase two new fire engines as well as new self-contained breathing apparatuses, portable radios and the necessary accessories in 2023.

Recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters — and ensuring employees’ training is up to standard — are some issues Koorn will continue to keep at the forefront of his mind as commissioner, should he be reelected. Volunteers are crucial to supplying the firefighting force, he explained, but volunteering has declined nationwide.

Koorn stressed his experience’s value and emphasized his enduring passion for the job.

“I still have a heart for that, a heart for serving the community,” he said, “and still want to see the district continue to improve and continue to be able to respond in the proper manner to the people we serve.”

McCarthy is aware he lacks experience comparable to his opponent’s but stressed his strengths as commissioner, if elected, would be his willingness to listen and learn. Giving back to the community is one of his motivations for running for commissioner, as well as what he perceives to be the need for fresh perspectives on the board.

Although duly familiar with budgetary constraints having run his own business, McCarthy maintains more could be done to ensure finances are maximized as best as possible to meet firefighters’ needs.

“It just seems like (board members) don’t listen to what the membership needs and wants,” he said.

McCarthy explains he still hears complaints from friends of his still working for the department, but he could not recall the particulars of the membership’s frustrations. He emphasized his desire for transparency on the board in order to better involve the community in the happenings of the fire district.

“I want to make sure that the membership knows I’m there for them, but on the same token, that the public knows that I’m there to be cognizant of tax dollars that they entrust us (with) to provide a good quality service in the fire department for them,” he said.