Mukilteo-Clinton ferry service to pause for maintenance Tuesday evening

Mukilteo-Clinton ferry service will be closed Tuesday evening for maintenance, according to a press release from Washington State Ferries.

The final departure from Clinton will be 8:30 p.m., and the final departure from Mukilteo will be 8:35 p.m. On Wednesday, regular service will resume with the 4:40 a.m. ferry to Mukilteo and the 5:05 a.m. ferry to Clinton.

Work crews with Washington State Ferries will perform repairs on the vehicle transfer span of the overwater portion of the ferry slip. The temporary shut down is necessary to safely and quickly perform maintenance, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Diane Rhodes wrote in the release.

Passengers can check the Washington State Ferries online schedule and real-time travel map for more information on upcoming sailings.

