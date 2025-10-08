Motorcyclists from Whidbey injured in crash

Two Whidbey Island residents were injured when their motorcycles collided in Skagit County on Oct. 5, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.

The accident memo states that 27-year-old Roy Smith of Oak Harbor and 21-year-old Katelyn Dance of Greenbank were riding 2025 Kawasaki motorcycles south on Chuckanut Drive, a twisty-turny road also known as Highway 11.

Smith failed to negotiate a curve in the curve in the road, lost control and struck the guardrail, the memo states. Dance’s motorcycle then struck Smith’s motorcycle. Both Kawasakis came to a rest on the road, fully blocking both lanes.

Smith was seriously injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Dance was also injured but was treated at the scene and released.

The crash was reported at 5:18 p.m. Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets while the two motorcycles sustained “reportable damage,” the report states.

The State Patrol reported that the cause of the accident was speed and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.