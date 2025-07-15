Motorcyclist injured in Whidbey crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in an accident on Central Whidbey July 12

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on Central Whidbey July 12, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.

Nickolas B. Lesley, a 34-year-old Bellevue resident, was riding a 2007 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle north on Highway 252 at a high rate of speed, the report states. Jacqueline Legg, a 95-year-old Freeland resident, was driving a 2003 Acura west on Wonn Road. She turned onto Highway 525 and the motorcycle struck the side of the car.

The motorcycle came to rest on the highway while the car ended up on the ditch.

The crash was reported at 3:07 p.m.

Lesley, who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and airlifted to Providence Medical Center in Everett for treatment.

Legg and her passenger, a 93-year-old Arizona resident, were transported to WhidbeyHealth Medical Center as a precaution, the State Patrol reported. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The report states that speed was the cause of the accident and that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Another accident on Sunday afternoon south of Oak Harbor left one person injured.

At 3:01 p.m., units from the Island County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and North Whidbey Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of the accident, which occurred on Highway 20 at Harns Road.

According to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Swiger, the only person injured was transported to Whidbey Health for precautionary reasons. The rest of those involved were “non-injury.”

In addition, the sheriff’s office is investigating a late-night crash that took out a line of pedestrian railings on Deception Pass Bridge.