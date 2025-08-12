Motorcyclist arrested after chase on North Whidbey

A Freeland man led a Washington State Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase on a stolen motorcycle, according to court documents.

The incident occurred when Trooper Anthony Pasternak was on routine patrol in Island County during the afternoon of Aug. 8. While driving south on Highway 20, just north of Sleeper Road, he noticed a motorcycle without a license plate traveling on the opposite side of the highway, the report stated. Pasternak made a U-turn and followed the motorcycle north. When he attempted to pull the vehicle over around Monkey Hill Road, the rider accelerated, ignoring the patrol car’s flashing lights and siren.

Pasternak noted in his report that a large amount of blue smoke appeared to be coming from the motorcycle and “it was clear the engine was not producing the power it should be.” The motorcyclist was only able to accelerate to about 90 mph and continued to blow heavy smoke. The trooper caught up to the motorcycle when the highway increased to two lanes. The rider attempted to make a U-turn but was engulfed in white smoke from the motorcycle, which was no longer running.

The man, later identified as 49-year-old Joseph Marshall, continued the chase on foot but was caught by the trooper when he fell on his stomach while trying to run up a grass bank at the side of the highway. While arresting the rider, Pasternak could feel him starting to attempt to stand up. The trooper struck the left side of his helmet, and he gave up trying to escape, the report states.

Pasternak searched Marshall and found a meth pipe and torch, according to the report. The motorcycle was discovered to have been stolen from Seattle in March. Marshall said he had simply bought it without asking any questions. The trooper noted that it was clearly painted over and the ignition was destroyed, requiring a switch to start it rather than a key.

Upon request from a nurse at the Island County jail, Pasternak transported Marshall to the hospital to be evaluated for a previous injury to his left eye. He was released and booked into the jail.

The trooper found that Marshall had been driving with a suspended license and that he had an “extensive” number of misdemeanor warrants from Island County District Court.

Marshall appeared in Island County Superior Court Aug. 11. Court Commissioner Eric Ohme found probable cause to believe he may have committed the crimes of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement and driving while license suspended in the third degree.

The court commissioner set Marshall’s bail at $20,000.