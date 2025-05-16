Mother Mentors to lose 26% of annual budget

The nonprofit provides in-home mentorship for parents, pantries of free items and Playscape.

In a time when its services are increasingly needed by the community, Mother Mentors of Whidbey Island is facing an unexpected $60,000 gap in funding.

The nonprofit organization provides in-home mentorship for parents, two pantries of free items for families and Playscape locations in Langley and Oak Harbor where infants and young children can have fun.

According to Executive Director Jane Bothel, Mother Mentors has received state funding from the Opportunity Council for the past 13 years. She is unsure why the state stopped providing those funds this year.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has until May 20 to act on the budget, though it could still become law without signing or vetoing it past that deadline, according to an article in The Olympian.

The proposed cut taking away one-quarter of the organization’s budget affects the popular Playscape program, which has drop-in hours for parents and their kids, from newborns up to the age of five. It’s free to come by, though donations are always appreciated.

“The gap is not just this year, it’s forever,” Bothel said. “It’s a huge impact to our families.”

In a March 2025 survey of 69 families, nearly 90% of respondents said Mother Mentors lowered their stress level as a parent. About 84% agreed that the organization helped improve their mental health.

“This is a vital resource for families. So many parents I talk to say they rely on services like Playscape and mentorship to stay grounded as a parent,” Kelly Dungan, a Clinton parent, said in a Mother Mentors press release. “It also creates opportunities for parents to connect and build a web of support in our community.”

Bothel said knowing that the need from parents is greater than ever has just been heart-breaking.

“The board and I are going to be making some really tough decisions over the next few weeks,” she said.

This may mean that the organization will have to reduce the level of service it usually provides at Playscape locations.

In the meantime, the nonprofit has applied for grants from various foundations to cover the budget shortfall. This week, Mother Mentors had its annual major fundraiser, and Bothel said it had the most successful silent auction ever.

“I think the message is hitting home and we have an appeal out to all of our constituency asking them to be the village and we are seeing people step up,” she said.

And volunteers are always needed.

“We have had more inquiries from parents in the last three months than ever and we need volunteers who are willing to be mentors,” she said. “It’s the most rewarding job in the world.”

Bothel’s first introduction to Mother Mentors was as a mentor.

“I just ran into that mom the other day at Flower House Cafe and we still love to see each other,” she said.

She went on to mentor three other families and has volunteered at Playscape a number of times.

For more information, visit mothermentors.org.