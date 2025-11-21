Minor injuries in dramatic crash

A driver following a Ford pickup too closely struck it from behind.

A crash in Oak Harbor this week left a vehicle overturned and a light pole damaged but nobody seriously injured, according to Oak Harbor Police Department Chief Tony Slowik.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 20 and East Whidbey Avenue, in front of Jack in the Box, when a driver following a Ford pickup too closely struck it from behind. The pickup flipped onto its side and hit a light pole, which fell and blocked the roadway.

Slowik said the pickup’s driver sustained minor injuries.

The at-fault vehicle left the scene but responding officers tracked it down through its license plate number. Officers found the damaged vehicle parked at a residence they believed the at-fault driver to occupy, spoke to them and conducted breathalyzer tests. The driver’s blood alcohol concentration hovered around .300, leading to their arrest.

Slowik said the toppled pole will need to be repaired and reinstalled, as he doubts the City of Oak Harbor has a spare.