Middle school has new principal at helm

A change of leadership is underway at North Whidbey Middle School.

Beez Lucero is the school’s next principal following the retirement of Russ Peters, Oak Harbor Public Schools announced on Feb. 5. Lucero spent the last three years as the school’s assistant principal, amounting to 21 years in education thus far.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Lucero said in an interview. “I really love the school and the staff, and I like working with middle school kids, so — just very excited for this opportunity.”

Peters spent 11 years at the middle school, serving as principal since January 2024. He announced his retirement last month.

Lisa Jones, the district’s interim communication officer, clarified that the school board is responsible for employing all staff, but the recruitment and selection process falls upon the superintendent or another designee. According to its announcement, the school district sought a “leader who puts students first, listens deeply, builds authentic partnerships and remains focused on continuous improvement and collaboration.”

Working with middle school students can make for a unique experience, Lucero explained.

Lucero did not have an opportunity to work with them when he began his career in Montana, where he was born and raised. After 14 years working in education there, Lucero and his wife Sara — Olympic View Elementary’s principal — decided to move in 2019. When they came to Whidbey, they sought a change of scenery, work opportunities and better access to medical care for their daughter.

“The jobs were a great fit for us to start with, and so it was a really good move for us both professionally and personally,” Lucero said.

Middle school students need different kinds of support than their high school or elementary counterparts, something Lucero learned when he began working at North Whidbey Middle School. Although a reconfiguration in 2017 means that sixth graders attend Oak Harbor Intermediate School instead, Lucero said students mature quickly even just in their time as seventh and eighth graders.

“It’s just so unique,” Lucero said. “Every student is at a different level depending on where they’re at, because they do mature so fast.”

As principal, Lucero hopes to ensure North Whidbey Middle School continues to be a place where trust is fostered between students and educators, students get the education they need and where employees can thrive, too.

“We want this to be a really good place for people to work, no matter what position you hold,” he said.

Lucero’s selection leaves a vacancy at assistant principal; the ideal replacement, he said, puts students first and is willing to support them however needed. He added that the search for his replacement could begin in March and be wrapped up by April or May.