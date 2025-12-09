Memorial planned for beloved teacher, Mr. Corrales

A memorial has been set for an Oak Harbor man who was a beloved teacher, coach and advisor at Anacortes High School.

Edmundo Corrales was killed in a four-car accident on Highway 20 on Fidalgo Island early in the morning of Dec. 1. An oncoming car crossed the centerline and struck Corrales’ car and two others near Deception Pass.

Corrales, who was 36 years old, leaves behind a wife and young daughter on Whidbey. He was a 2007 graduate of Oak Harbor High School.

A celebration of life is planned at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Anacortes High School Gymnasium.

The family also established a GoFundMe account at gofund.me/45ac99200. His wife, Meghan Corrales, wrote a heartfelt, heartbreaking statement on the site.

“Me and my daughter Daphne lost my husband and her father to a tragic car accident,” she wrote. “Mundo Corrales was my best friend and the love of my life. He left behind the most beautiful legacy in Daphne. He was an amazing husband, father, teacher, coach and friend to so many people in Oak Harbor, Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes. We would appreciate any financial support you can offer. We would love to stay in our house and pay off debts so that we can stay in the community that loved my husband so dearly.”

The Anacortes High School reports that community members who wish to support the school are being encouraged to contribute to a fund to purchase bilingual books for the Spanish department, a project that was especially meaningful for Corrales.

Growing up in Oak Harbor, Corrales played on the 2006 Wildcat football team that won the program’s only state title, according to David Svien of Coupeville Sports.

“After earning his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science at Whitworth University, Corrales was hired as an assistant football coach at Sedro-Woolley High School, where he worked for his former OHHS coach, Dave Ward,” Svien wrote.

Corrales started working as the Spanish teacher for the Anacortes School district in 2018. He also coached golf, wrestling, trap and skeet shooting.

Ginny Connely remembered Corrales for bringing trap shooting to the high school and leading the team to a second-place state history in the team’s third year.

“You brought love, joy, humor and caring to everyone on the team and welcomed parents and the community to be part of it,” she said. “The loss is immeasurable, but your legacy will ripple on for generations to come.”

Anacortes High School Principal Erin Duez said he touched many lives and his legacy will last forever.

“Señor Corrales brought so much heart to Anacortes High School,” Duez said. “His students and athletes could feel his love for them. Beyond sports or Spanish class, Señor Corrales guided our youth to be caring, responsible human beings. He taught our students to be kind to one another and not to give up when faced with adversity. We loved Mundo Corrales and are heartbroken with this loss.”