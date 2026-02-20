Man charged in peculiar car chase

An Oak Harbor man is facing criminal charges after walking into someone’s house uninvited, throwing a bottle of booze through a car window and leading police on a high-speed chase across North and Central Whidbey in December, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Joshua A. Adams in Island County Superior Court Feb. 18 with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, criminal trespass in the first degree and malicious mischief in the third degree.

Deputy Jessie Bates with the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on the night of Dec. 14. A caller reported that a man, later identified as Adams, walked into the home of his ex-girlfriend’s landlord in Coupeville for an unknown reason, according to the deputy’s report. When asked what he was doing there, Adams sat down at a table and just said, “You know.”

Adams left the home and drove off in a maroon pickup after the homeowner went to get his gun. Shortly afterward, a neighbor reported that someone in a pickup threw a bottle of “booze” through a car window, the report states.

While responding, Bates saw the pickup leaving the area and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off on Highway 20 toward the Coupeville ferry dock, the report states. The pickup was going 90 mph in a 25 mph zone in the area near the ferry dock.

After the pickup started traveling 80 mph in the oncoming lane, Bates terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Another deputy got behind the pickup as it was traveling 100 mph on Highway 20 near the intersection of Libbey Road. He decided not to pursue the truck when it turned on Zylstra Road.

A third deputy was parked on the side of Zylstra Road when the pickup stopped and parked behind him. The deputy walked up to the truck and identified Adams as the driver and told him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Adams put the pickup in drive and drove off, the report states.

Later, two deputies went to Adams’ home and arrested him.