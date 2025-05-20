Man charged in knee stabbing, gun wielding

Charges have been refiled against a 42-year-old Whidbey man who was accused of stabbing his roommate in the knee and then threatening him with a gun painted to look like a toy in 2022, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Herman R. Schoonover in Island County Superior Court May 12 with assault in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.

Schoonover was previously charged with the same crimes in 2022, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice in order to give investigators more time to gather evidence.

According to a police report, investigators were able to obtain DNA analysis that tied Schoonover to the knife and the gun.

A report by a detective with the Oak Harbor Police Department states that the assault occurred early in the morning on May 4, 2022. The alleged victim reported that he and Schoonover were arguing in the garage when Schoonover stabbed him in the knee, punched him in the face, kicked him and pointed a gun at him, the detective’s report states.

An officer who responded to the scene reporting taking a “paintball gun” off Schoonover during the arrest. A detective later interviewed the victim, who said the gun was actually a real .380 pistol “painted different colors to make it look like a toy,” the reports states.

The detective later served a search warrant on the home and found a colorfully painted .380 handgun in Schoonover’s underwear drawer, the detective wrote.

Schoonover wasn’t legally able to possess a firearm because he was previously convicted of burglary in the first degree.