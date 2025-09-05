Man arrested after food truck fight in Langley

A father-and-son fight led to an arrest and a three popped tires, according to court documents.

A father-and-son fight over a food truck in Langley led to an arrest and a three popped tires, according to court documents.

A report by an officer with the Langley Police Department states that someone called 911 to report that two people were fighting in the area of Second Street. The caller reported that one man had a knife and a man was being choked.

The alleged victim told officers who responded to the scene that he was operating his food truck when his father, 63-year-old David Balora, showed up and threatened to take the vehicle. The man said there was a disagreement over the ownership of the food truck; the man said he purchased it from his father but never had the ownership transferred, the report states.

The man told police that Balora had a spare key and tried to leave with the truck, so he used a knife and popped three of the tires, according to the report.

Balora and the other man then got into a physical confrontation. Balora alleged choked his son while pushing him against the vehicle and then pushed his forearm against his son’s throat, the report states. The man said he believed his father was trying to “choke him out” and that both actions made it difficult for him to breath, the officer wrote.

The man punched his father in the head to get away, the reports states. The fight ended after the son reminded his father that he had a pacemaker.

The police arrested Balora, who appeared in Island County Superior Court on Sept. 2. Judge Christian Skinner found probable cause existed to believe Balora committed the crime of assault in the second degree with a domestic violence finding.

The judge released Balora on his personal recognizance.