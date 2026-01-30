Man acquitted of assaulting feds, faces deportation

The man, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested on Camano Island last summer.

A landscaper who was arrested by federal immigration officials on Camano Island in an encounter that turned into a car crash last summer is still being held at the Northwest Detention Facility in Tacoma, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After the June 6 incident, Victor Vivanco-Reyes, 25, a citizen of Mexico who authorities alleged is in the country illegally, was charged in federal court with assaulting four federal officers. A jury, however, acquitted him of all charges.

According to court documents, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection had Vivanco-Reyes under surveillance with a helicopter while he was working at an isolated Camano Island home.

As he was leaving, agents in three unmarked vehicles converged upon him and tried to block the road, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office. Vivanco-Reyes tried to drive around, but his truck scraped the side of an agent’s vehicle and the trailer he was towing flipped and struck an agent’s car, the defense trial brief states.

Vivanco-Reyes got out of his truck and ran but armed agents “clad in balaclavas, face masks and hats” captured him, the brief states.

“The masked men handcuffed Mr. Vivanco-Reyes and posed with him for a photo,” the Seattle Times reported in a story about the incident.