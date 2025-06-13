Man accused of home invasion while Clinton residents were asleep

The suspect left after the homeowner pointed a handgun and Mattson saw the laser dot on his body,

A Clinton couple suffered a frightening ordeal when a stranger broke into their house in the middle of the night and refused to leave on June 8, according to a report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Silas Mattson, only complied with the homeowner’s demand that he leave when the man pointed a handgun and Mattson saw the laser dot on his body, the report states.

Deputies later found Mattson trying to break into another home and arrested him, the document states.

In the jail, Mattson repeatedly refused to attend court hearings, which were held without him. On June 10, Judge Christon Skinner set Mattson’s bail at $25,000 and ordered that he be evaluated by a mental health professional for possible commitment to a treatment facility before being released from jail.

Prosecutors charged Mattson in Island County Superior Court with residential burglary, attempted residential burglary, malicious mischief in the second degree and vehicle prowl in the second degree. If convicted of the charges against him, Mattson could face from 15 to 20 months in prison under the standard sentencing range.

The deputy’s report states that Mattson, a Seattle resident, has a history of committing burglaries and assaults over the last five years. He has no known connection to Whidbey and committed the burglary at the Humphrey Road home just hours after taking the ferry to the island.

The homeowner reported that he and his wife were awakened just after midnight by several loud banging noises. He went downstairs and found Mattson standing in their kitchen, holding a glass vase. The homeowner armed himself with his handgun and ordered Mattson to leave, but he refused. The man finally convinced Mattson by pointing the gun at him. The woman called 911 and was able to take photos of Mattson before he left, the report states.

The deputies arrived to help the frightened residents. The man showed them the back door, which had a large glass panel that had been shattered.

A deputy searching the area for the suspect found a car in a parking lot with its trunk opened and contents scattered on the ground.

Soon afterward, a neighbor reported that a man was trying to break into the house near her. Deputies found Mattson on the porch and arrested him.