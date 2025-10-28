Library hosts meeting on Medicare options

The Oak Harbor Library is partnering with the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, or SHIBA, to support members of the Oak Harbor community who have questions about their Medicare options for next year and to help them decide which plan is best for their individual needs.

Medicare open enrollment period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The library is hosting two informational workshop meetings called “Medicare Open Enrollment: What’s New for 2026.” The final workshop is 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 24.

Every year there are changes to Original Medicare, Part D Prescription Plans and Extra Benefits associated with Medicare Advantage Plans, all of which will be discussed in detail.

A trained SHIBA volunteer will share information about eligibility, coverage and plan costs and answer common questions such as: Which plan is best for you if you have Employer or retiree coverage, VA or TriCare for Life? And, do you qualify for assistance in paying Medicare costs? The library also has informational packets designed to help people better understand their options available for anyone who wants one.

SHIBA is a public service of the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner and Island Senior Resources. Fully trained and screened volunteers offer free, confidential, impartial and comprehensive Medicare education and assistance. We do not sell anything or receive commissions.

Questions about SHIBA? Call Island Senior Resources at 360-321-1600.