Learn about public works at Oak Harbor event

The “Community Catch Up” event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the city shop at 1400 NE 16th Ave on Thursday.

The city of Oak Harbor is holding a special event this Thursday in honor of National Public Works Week.

This year’s theme is “People, Purpose, Presence,” which represents the core values of city staff in the city.

“Our public works staff builds, maintains and improves the infrastructure that keeps Oak Harbor running smoothly,” the city stated in a press release. “Their behind-the-scenes dedication and efforts go unnoticed, so join us in celebrating our staff this week.”

The “Community Catch Up” event is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the city shop at 1400 NE 16th Ave. The event, which is open to all, offers an up-close look at the big trucks. Residents can learn how the city operates and hear the latest construction updates.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes to keep our community running smoothly, here’s your chance to find out.

“Public works may not always be visible, but it is a very important job in our city,” Mayor Ronnie Wright said. “Our teams are out there every day making sure roads are safe, water is clean, and neighborhoods are supported. We hope to see you all on Thursday.”

For more information on Community Catch Up, visit oakharbor.gov/833/Community-Catch-Up.