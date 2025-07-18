Large brush fires on Whidbey spark new burn ban

Two major brush fires this week have caused consternation for fire department officials who worry about dry conditions spurring wildland conflagrations earlier in the summer than usual.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who is also the county fire marshal, declared a Type 2 burn ban, which was effective starting at 4 p.m. on July 18. This action prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated Island County, including recreational fires and the use and discharge of consumer fireworks, unless authorized by a permit issued by the fire marshal. Barbeque grills using propane or briquettes, or self-contained camp stoves are exempt.

On Wednesday afternoon around 3:13 p.m., four different agencies responded to a spreading brush fire on a property in the Freeland area off Wahl Road near Double Bluff. South Whidbey Fire/EMS, Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue and the state Department of Natural Resources all came to the scene to extinguish the blaze, notable for its billowing smoke which could be seen from as far away as Kitsap County across the water.

South Whidbey Fire Chief Nick Walsh reported that there were no injuries or damage to any structures. A hay bailer was identified as the cause of the fire, which started out at about five acres and eventually spread to 15.

Two helicopters from the DNR attacked the blaze from the air, collecting water from Puget Sound and spreading it on the dry fields. Walsh said South Whidbey personnel were on scene for about five hours, until around 8 p.m. The DNR units remained to extinguish the fire that spread down the cliff to the beach. Thursday morning, Walsh reported some of the fire rekindled on the beach, which was to be expected.

“Once it gets into the driftwood, it’s very difficult to get it completely out,” he said.

So far this season, there have been eight different brush fires on South Whidbey.

“I haven’t seen fire behavior like this, this early in the summer before,” Walsh said.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue was called to extinguish an acre-long brush fire Thursday morning.

The fire was sparked on a private farmland on Nature View Lane. A farm hand was mowing the grass and the blades kicked a rock, setting off some sparks that caught on the dry grass, Fire Chief Chris Swiger said.

The first unit from North Whidbey Fire was dispatched at 9:46 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:52 a.m.

In total, five units from North Whidbey and one unit from Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue were deployed.

Swiger claimed that though brush fires like this aren’t common, they are going to pick up.

“If people don’t be careful, we are gonna get more fires because it is very dry,” Swiger said

North Whidbey Fire officials anticipated going to a higher level of burn ban, which ended up being announced later that same day.

“Definitely watch what you’re doing as far as mowing, and no flicking cigarettes out the windows, which could be a problem,” Swiger warned. “It’s very dry right now, and it’s gonna get worse.”

Reporter Marina Blatt contributed to this story.

(Photo courtesy of South Whidbey Fire/EMS). This aerial view of the fire near Double Bluff Wednesday shows its scale and smokiness.