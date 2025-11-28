Langley man sentenced for biting

Island County Superior Court found Robert Robison guilty of assault in the second degree.

A 62-year-old Langley resident who threatened another man with a knife and bit him on the arm five years ago is going to jail.

Following a three-day trial earlier this month, a jury in Island County Superior Court found Robert M. Robison guilty of assault in the second degree, a felony charge.

On Wednesday, Island County Superior Court Judge Christon Skinner sentenced Robison to six months in jail, which is in the middle of the standard sentencing range.

Skinner noted that Robison claimed that he acted in self defense but that the jury didn’t believe him.

Court documents indicate that Robison failed to appear several times during the pendency of the case, which is largely why it took so long to be resolved. Judges issued bench warrants on Robison three times since 2020.

According to a police report, the argument between the two men began over rude text messages that were sent to a woman.

On Aug. 19, 2020, the victim was leaving groceries for his girlfriend at her home when Robison approached him, swinging a small knife. During an outdoor scuffle, Robison bit down on the man’s arm and wouldn’t let go for a full minute; afterward, the man had seek medical help for the bite, which broke the skin and caused bruising.

In a report, a deputy noted that Robison had blood around his mouth, and the victim’s wound had clear teeth marks.