Langley Main Street Associated recognized for performance

Langley Main Street Association has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting significant performance standards, according to a press release.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of designated programs to recognize their commitment to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Langley Main Street Association’s performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization’s personnel and board of directors, and the Washington Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

In 2024, Main Street America generated $7.65 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,324 new businesses, created 33,835 new jobs, rehabilitated 10,126 historic buildings, and logged 1.9 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent to support its operations, $21.73 was reinvested into its downtown and commercial corridor communities.

Tim Callison, Langley Main Street board president, said the organization believes in collective strength within the community.

“Notably, LMSA in 2024 continues to work to beautify the town through its public gardening efforts,” he said. “And expanded its placemaking work through improved seating at Seawall Park. Additionally, a revised Board has begun formulating a Strategic Plan to guide the organization’s efforts in the future.”

Langley Main Street Association is a nonprofit organization that focuses on economic revitalization and historic preservation in Langley. It is committed to historic preservation, lessening the burden on city government, collaboration with like-minded entities and community education. For more information, visit langleymainstreet.org.

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach.