Labor Day protest planned for Coupeville

Looking to spend the upcoming holiday rallying for change? Join workers, unions and community organizations this Sept. 1 in Coupeville at a protest organized by Indivisible Whidbey, the League of Women Voters of Whidbey Island and SOS Whidbey.

Known as “Workers over Billionaires,” the nationwide day of action aims to “stop the billionaire takeover and rampant government corruption,” according to a press release.

On Whidbey, the Labor Day event runs 10 a.m. to noon at the pedestrian overpass at the corner of Highway 20 and Main Street. It is also the site of where the June 14 “No Kings” protest drew thousands of participants, though organizers are unsure if “Workers over Billionaires” will generate the same size of crowd.

“I think this protest is focusing on the people that I think make America great, which is our workers,” Carrie Krueger of Indivisible Whidbey said. “Our union members, our teachers, our military, nurses, shipbuilders, ferry workers, and I think these are the people who make the wheels turn all over the country and on Whidbey Island.”

The May Day Strong Coalition is organizing over 2,000 events across the country. More protest locations can be found at maydaystrong.org.

“Building on the series of mobilizations from Hands Off in April, May Day, No Kings, and Good Trouble, working people will come together to insist on fully funded schools, health care for all, and to defend against attacks on workers’ rights, immigrant families, and Black and brown communities,” the press release stated.

Krueger expects it will be a lively gathering. SOS Whidbey, which stands for Solidarity over Supremacy, will provide “peacekeepers” that will keep the event safe for everyone.

“For people who are frustrated and scared about the direction we’re going in and what’s happening in our country, I just want them to feel like they’re not alone,” Krueger said.