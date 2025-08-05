Island Transit plans to move away from hydrogen, for now

Island Transit plans to use the grant it received for hydrogen buses on hybrid buses instead.

Island Transit is requesting approval from the Department of Transportation to use the $14.96 million federal grant it received last year for hydrogen fuel cell buses to purchase hybrid diesel-electric buses instead.

Eight hybrid buses — considered low-emission vehicles — are on order and 15 more are pending approval from the Federal Transit Administration, according to Island Transit Executive Director Melinda Adams.

As previously reported by the News-Times, Island Transit received the grant in July 2024 for the purpose of purchasing 12 hydrogen buses, along with the necessary fueling infrastructure, as the agency transitions toward deploying a zero-emission fleet. The lack of locally available hydrogen, however, meant transit officials’ hesitated to commit to the buses.

In a statement to the News-Times on Thursday, Adams said Island Transit is “embarking on a long-range plan to determine the needs of our agency and the community.” The plan “will help identify resources needed to meet population and service demand for Island County communities. As an agency, we want to be certain that the technology we choose can be sustained in the long term.”

The statement’s claim that the nation’s top two leading bus manufacturers suspended the manufacturing of hydrogen buses may be based on a misunderstanding. Melissa Schnee, a representative for New Flyer, one of the manufacturers named, confirmed to the News-Times this is “incorrect,” adding “we continue to manufacture (hydrogen buses) across the country.”

Gillig could not be reached in time to verify the status of its manufacturing of hydrogen buses.

Nevertheless, Island Transit’s request has the support of the state Department of Transportation and Region 10 of the Federal Transit Administration, as well as U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, according to the statement. He detailed his support for the decision in a statement released last week, emphasizing local transit agencies’ expertise on what their infrastructure can support and, in this case, that hybrid buses are a better fit in that regard.

“I support DOT being flexible to ensure local governments can spend federal dollars efficiently and effectively,” he added.

Not all agencies are putting off the move to hydrogen, though.

Joe Clark, executive director at Lewis County Transit, confirmed the agency owns three hydrogen buses with three more coming in October and is building its own hydrogen production and fueling station. The $7-8 million station is funded largely through public and private grants.

Clark stressed that each transit agency has to look at myriad factors — including operational costs and the availability of the gas nearby — to determine whether buying hydrogen buses currently makes sense. While Lewis County is “committed” to hydrogen heavy-duty vehicles, light-duty and medium-duty electric vehicles are used in tandem.