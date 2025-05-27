Island County takes health services on the road with new van

The van is designed to directly reach individuals and families across Island County.

Island County residents will soon have greater access to public health and human services thanks to a new mobile outreach van unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 20, according to a press release.

The outreach van is designed to directly reach individuals and families across Island County, with a particular focus on underserved communities.

A collaborative effort between Island County Public Health, Human Services, and community partners, the van will expand access to preventive services and health education by meeting people where they live, work and gather. Funding for this initiative was provided by North Sound Accountable Community of Health (ACH). Research shows that mobile outreach is an evidence-based and cost-effective strategy for extending the reach of services, ultimately reducing healthcare costs and even emergency department visits.

Island County is proactively investing in innovative solutions to expand access, equity, and overall community wellness. The van will serve as a mobile center, delivering services such as mental health resources, care coordination and health education throughout the county.

“This project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the health of all Island County residents. By bringing essential services directly to our communities, we can proactively create a healthier county for everyone,” said Dr. Shawn Morris, Public Health director.

The Island County Board of Health members participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, underscoring the county’s commitment to this initiative.

“Mobile Outreach helps counties provide accessible services, often to those most at risk, to ensure early intervention and prevention for mental health, substance abuse, and public health concerns,” said Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair, chair of the Board of Health. “This approach improves health outcomes and increases public safety.”

Residents can find the outreach van at upcoming community events, as well as at various community locations across the island. On the county website, the department will soon share information related to van locations and services offered. Island County looks forward to connecting with more people in our communities and providing convenient access to essential services.