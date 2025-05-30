Island County makes federal ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ list

The city of Langley is not on the list, even though it was one of the pioneering sanctuary cities.

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security published a list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” in the nation that are allegedly defying federal immigration law.

Island County made the list, even though it does not have a sanctuary policy. The city of Langley is not on the list, even though it was one of the pioneering sanctuary cities in the state.

Local officials were confused by the listing.

“If they want to make accusations like that they should reconsider doing all their research using AI and pay for actual fact checkers,” Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson said.

The creation of the list is part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration nationwide. The statement from Homeland Security warns that each jurisdiction listed will receive formal notification of its non-compliance with federal statutes.

“DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens,” according to the statement.

The list correctly notes that Washington State self-identifies as a state sanctuary jurisdiction but then includes all but three counties in the state as sanctuary counties without explanation.

Everett and four other cities made the list.

Generally, sanctuary jurisdictions are municipalities, counties and states with rules that forbid the use of local staff or resources in the prosecution or detention of undocumented immigrants suspected of violating federal immigrant law.

Island County is “absolutely not” a sanctuary jurisdiction and has no immigration-related rules, according to Johnson.

Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks noted that the Homeland Security statement advises that the list can be reviewed and changed at any time and will be updated regularly. He wrote in an email that he would wait to get the formal notification before making any comment.

Langley, on the other hand, became one of the first sanctuary cities in the state in 2017 when the council adopted an “inclusive city” ordinance that promised equal protection and provision of services for people regardless of immigration status. The ordinance, which was passed after a series of crowded public meetings featuring intense debate, limited the city’s cooperation with immigration officials, but it was criticized for being watered down and toothless.

In 2021, the Langley council adopted a new sanctuary city ordinance with stronger wording prohibiting police from participating in immigration enforcement.

Between those two actions, the state legislature passed the Keep Washington Working Act in 2019; the law restricts the extent that all local law enforcement agencies can participate in enforcing immigration law in the state.

Langley Mayor Kennedy Horstman emphasized that the city’s code is in line with state law. She also pointed out that local law enforcement can and should work with their federal counterparts in criminal matters.

“At this point it’s also unclear to me how, if at all, the Trump administration’s recent action shifts things and I assume clarification on that will require legal action,” she wrote in an email. “In the meantime, we will continue to abide by settled law.”