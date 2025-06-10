Island County comp plan’s revised goals and policies open for public input

Visit islandcounty2045.com/compplan to view the drafts of each element.

Island County residents are invited to weigh in on another part of the comprehensive plan that has opened for public comment.

Planning staff have made updates to the plan’s goals and policies to reflect the county commissioners’ priorities, to be consistent with new state requirements under the Growth Management Act and to include public input.

Elements with revised goals and policies include an introduction chapter with new vision and values, land use, housing, natural resources, capital facilities and utilities, parks, recreation and open space, climate, economic development and transportation. Visit islandcounty2045.com/compplan to view the drafts of each element.

Elements that are not being updated during this comprehensive plan update include the historic element, the shoreline element, the Freeland Subarea Plan and the Clinton Subarea Plan.

Public comments will be accepted on the revised goals and policies until July 14. To provide a comment, send an email to compplan@islandcountywa.gov, mail a response to the Planning and Community Development Department, 1 NE 7th St, Coupeville, WA 98239 or use the comment submission box on the comp plan’s website.

Last week, county commissioners discussed the revised goals and policies for the eight elements during a work session.

The work session this week will review revised goals and policies trackers for the land use and housing elements.

The final comp plan will be adopted by Dec. 31, 2025.