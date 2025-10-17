Island County commissioners consider advisory vote on fireworks ban

Island County commissioners just relit a debate over fireworks with a preliminary decision to ask voters their thoughts on banning consumer pyrotechnics through an advisory vote next year.

Commissioner Melanie Bacon, a Democrat who represents South and Central Whidbey, brought her plan to the board’s work session meeting Wednesday. Her proposed ordinance, which was based on one from Milton, Washington, would ban the sale of mortar-type fireworks in unincorporated areas and place an advisory vote on the November 2026 ballot regarding whether or not consumer fireworks should be banned altogether.

Bacon has made the restrictions of fireworks in the community — due to the risk of fire, the effect on animals, pollution and other concerns — a top priority for her over the last few years. While the other two commissioners didn’t agree to ban them in unincorporated areas, she has successfully chipped away at the issue, succeeding in banning the discharge of mortar-style fireworks and removing July 5 as a day when fireworks are allowed.

“The board has received significant public comment regarding the lawful use of fireworks in Island County and desires a vote of the people to clearly ascertain the public’s wishes on whether or not the use and sale of consumer fireworks should continue to be legal in unincorporated Island County,” Bacon’s proposed ordinance states.

Commissioner Jill Johnson, a Republican who represents the Oak Harbor area, was opposed to further fireworks restriction as well as an advisory vote. She pointed out that an advisory vote on the ballot wouldn’t tell the commissioners what most residents think, just what most voters think. She said a lot of military people who live in the community would be left out, as well as people under 18.

In addition, Johnson questioned why the board would have an advisory vote on this issue and not other topics when there is a difference of opinion.

“It’s a representative form of government,” she said. “We were elected to represent the viewpoints and not just poll people and put our thumbs up and say, ‘How should we think?’”

Bacon responded she is “so done with this issue” — and guesses the other commissioners are too — since it has been a point of debate for a long time; yet she said she remains genuinely curious to know voters’ opinions.

“I think if I had the voting citizens of Island County tell me, overwhelmingly, one way or the other, that would make that easier for me to be able to take some kind of action as a commissioner,” she said.

Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat who represents North Whidbey and Camano Island, has been the swing vote in the issue in earlier decisions. She said she was “done” with the issue a year ago. This time, however, she said she agreed to the proposed ordinance because she wanted to support her colleague, Bacon, and she knows it has been a priority issue for her.

Yet St. Clair said she doesn’t want the county to pay the cost of placing it on the ballot; the estimated $3,000 cost is not in the budget. Bacon said she was sure people in the community would be willing to raise money for the measure.

Johnson also pointed out the board already decided not to ban fireworks. She questioned why the issue should continue to come up “because some members of the community don’t accept an answer.”

Bacon said she would forward her proposed ordinance to the prosecutor’s office for review.