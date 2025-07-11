Island County commissioners adopt updated development moratorium

The measure was controversial in Clinton, where it is an obstacle in the construction of a new motel

An emergency development moratorium on semi-urban areas of unincorporated Island County lives on — but with changes that allow for greater flexibility for commercial structures.

Tuesday, Island County commissioners held a public hearing on an amended development moratorium on 11 areas zoned as mixed-use Rural Areas of Intense Development, known as RAIDs. It impacts commercial areas of Clinton, Ken’s Korner, Bayview, Greenbank, Cornet Bay and Deception Pass. Areas on Camano Island are also on the list.

The commissioners adopted the measure in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Janet St. Clair voting against it.

The moratorium had became especially controversial in Clinton, where it became an obstacle in the construction of a new motel as well as plans for a new grocery store to move into Ken’s Korner Shopping Plaza.

Assistant Planning Director Emily Neff explained that the amendments to the 12-month moratorium, originally passed in April, allow for like-for-like reconstruction of commercial properties in the case of a natural disaster as well as emergency repairs and like-for-like improvements within the existing footprint of commercial buildings.

She explained that the purpose of the moratorium was to temporarily pause land-use and building applications in mixed-use RAIDs in order to give planners time to develop new density and zoning regulations as part of the comprehensive plan. As part of the process, planners realized that the zones are significantly underutilized for housing.

“Our comprehensive plan is relying on these areas to meet some of our minimum density standards so that we can achieve our housing allocations to preserve the capacity that exists” in the mixed-use RAIDs, she said.

Joe Tanner, who represents the Grocery Outlet chain, spoke during the public hearing and said the company supports the draft language, though he said there are other avenues that should be explored instead of a moratorium. He said the company plans to replace the Red Apple grocery store at Ken’s Korner. The company will develop the property, he said, but then it will be handed over to a local independent operator who will run it similar to a small business.

“Our goal is to provide affordable groceries to your constituents and visitors alike,” he said.

Janae Cameron, a Clinton business owner who also owns affordable housing units, said she has concerns about the moratorium but appreciated the changes. She said she wants to be involved in helping to shape the comprehensive plan.

Christina Swan, a Clinton resident, asked about the comprehensive plan update and whether it will include any provisions that will encourage or require Ken’s Korner landlords to consider mixed-use or housing options. She said the owners have been converting business spaces into storage units as leases expire.

During the board’s discussion, St. Clair said she was “still uneasy” about the moratorium and concerned about unintended consequences and its impact on economic development.

Commissioner Jill Johnson said that the county is under pressure from the state to find ways to accommodate growth as part of the comprehensive plan update.

“I see this as hitting the pause button for nine months and there’s nothing that keeps businesses … or home owners or developers from exploring potential uses,” she said.

Likewise, Commissioner Melanie Bacon said it’s vital to preserve the development potential of mixed-use RAIDs until new development rules are in place. She said everyone who has commented on the comp plan update has agreed that they don’t want to see urban sprawl that will threaten the wilder, greener places in the county. That means, she said, that the county can’t afford to lose out in any development potential in appropriate areas.