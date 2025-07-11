Island County commissioner sits through Pledge to protest federal bill

Janet St. Clair explained that it was the first time in her life she didn’t stand for the Pledge.

An Island County commissioner sat through the Pledge of Allegiance during a meeting this week in protest of Congress passing the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Janet St. Clair explained that it was the first time in her life she didn’t stand for the pledge. Referring to President Donald Trump’s signature budget reconciliation bill, she became emotional when she talked about how it will take services and assistance away from millions of Americans. She said she was “bereft” to see it happen after she spent a career working to get access to care for communities so that people can thrive.

“We’ve taken health care away from veterans and people who served our country,” she said. “Nearly 12 million Americans will lose health care. Ten million elderly and disabled who are dual eligible and depend on this to access this care coordination are now going to be harmed by the decisions in Washington D.C.”

She added that 2 million hungry children will lose benefits from SNAP, a federal food program.

St. Clair blamed politicians in Washington D.C. for choosing party over people. She shared a letter from leaders in both parties from across the nation who discussed the impact the bill will have on their communities.

“It’s heartbreaking in terms of our nation’s choice not to protect our most vulnerable,” she said.

St. Clair said she considers herself and fellow commissioners as being patriotic. She said her father and grandfather served the nation in war and she was raised to believe in community service. She said she will return to standing for the Pledge of Allegiance at the next meeting.

St. Clair, a Democrat, represents District 3, which covers North Whidbey and Camano Island.