Island County begins update of hazard mitigation and wildfire protection plans

The effort aims to prepare the region for wildfires, floods, earthquakes and severe storms.

A coalition of Island County agencies, including cities, towns and special purpose districts, has launched a comprehensive planning effort to update the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and Community Wildfire Protection Plan, according to a press release.

The effort aims to better prepare the region for the impacts of natural disasters such as wildfires, floods, earthquakes and severe storms.

The countywide planning process is being conducted in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which encourages communities to proactively plan for future hazards to reduce risk and improve disaster response and recovery.

Led by the Island County Department of Emergency Management, with support from Bridgeview Consulting, LLC, the planning effort will consolidate resources, expertise and historical data to develop a coordinated mitigation strategy that addresses the specific risks facing Island County communities.

“Disasters can affect any part of Island County, and the impacts are often widespread,” said Eric Brooks, Emergency Management deputy director. “This planning process is an opportunity for us to work together to reduce risk and increase our ability to recover quickly when disasters strike.”

Public participation is a critical part of the planning process. Island County residents are encouraged to contribute by attending public meetings; participating in an online community survey; and sharing local knowledge of past hazard events .

These insights will help shape the County’s strategies to reduce long-term risks and improve community resilience.

Information about upcoming meetings, survey links and opportunities for public input will be available on the Island County Emergency Management section of the Island County website at islandcountywa.gov.

The planning process is expected to take approximately nine to 12 months and is being funded through a FEMA hazard mitigation planning grant.

For more information or to provide feedback, contact Brooks at e.brooks@co.island.wa.us or Beverly O’Dea, Bridgeview Consulting at Bevodea@bridgeviewconsulting.org.