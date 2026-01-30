Intruders assault man in bed at Clinton home

A man was asleep in bed with his girlfriend at a Clinton home when at least two people broke in through a window and beat him on Jan. 11, according to court documents.

One of the suspects, Oak Harbor resident Kaleb M. Christensen, was charged in Island County Superior Court Jan. 27 with residential burglary and assault in the fourth degree. If convicted of the charges against him, he could face up to 364 days in jail under the standard sentencing range.

At about 3:30 a.m., a resident of the Clinton home reported to police that two people went into her daughter’s bedroom and beat up her boyfriend, according to a report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The daughter reported that she was awoken by the sound of people jumping from her windowsill onto her bed. The men she identified as her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, Christensen, and his friend started hitting and kicking her boyfriend, the report states. The daughter’s brother chased the assailants to a Maxwelton Road woods, the report states.

Christensen allegedly left his pickup truck, his cell phone and a shoe behind at the scene, the report states. The deputy took all three as evidence.

The victim went to a clinic, where a doctor found he suffered from bruised ribs but no fractures.