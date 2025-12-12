Incoming Town council members sworn in

Michael C. Moore and Pat Powell’s replacements took their oaths of office this week.

Fresh faces will be seated on the Coupeville Town Council come the new year.

Incoming council members Kristo Allred and Evan Henrich took their oaths of office Tuesday, the final council meeting of the year. They will replace Michael C. Moore and Pat Powell, departing the council after serving about seven and 12 years, respectively.

Allred secured 69.29% of the vote, beating Brandon Roos for position 5. Henrich ran unopposed for position 4.

“It takes a lot of commitment to put your name on that ballot and be willing to serve your community in this way,” Mayor Molly Hughes said, addressing Powell and Moore. “And I’m very thankful and grateful for the service you have given to the council and myself in our town.”

Two community members spoke during the meeting to thank Powell, in particular, for her service.

In an email, Powell said she considers the approval of a new comprehensive plan a defining issue for her tenure.

“I believe that workforce housing and protecting the cultural history of Coupeville have been the most significant issues along with addressing future impacts from climate change, including sea level rise,” she said.

Powell said she had not seen much change on the council until the most recent election, with two younger candidates winning positions on a council typically composed of older, retired citizens.

“I was thrilled that the recent election was a bit different,” she said.

Additionally, the council appointed Jenny Bright as Mayor Pro Tem as well as both of Hughes’ recommendations for vacancies on the Planning Commission. Ricardo Reyes and Roos were her selections.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Henrich ran unopposed for his seat on the council.