Homeless Coalition launches fundraiser amid threat of closure

Facing a funding shortfall, the Whidbey Homeless Coalition is calling on the community to help raise $100,000 to keep its two Island County shelters open.

The coalition, which operates The Haven, a year-round night-to-night shelter, and House of Hope, a 90-day shelter for families and single adults, is the only provider of overnight shelter services in Island County. The establishment of The Haven came after a four-year legal battle that reached the Washington State Supreme Court, according to Board President Bobbi Lornson.

Now, two years into operating The Haven at its permanent location in Coupeville, the cost of its services has become a growing challenge. Monthly electric bills have climbed to over $1,000, and ongoing infrastructure needs, such as plumbing and trash pick-up, are adding to the financial strain, she said.

Rising costs and lack of major fundraising have left the nonprofit struggling to stay afloat.

“I don’t think it’s all of a sudden. OK, it’s been gradual, but we’ve kind of pushed and shoved and made it, and now we’ve just done that as long as we can,” Lornson said.

The coalition hasn’t hosted a fundraiser since its chili feed last fall in Freeland.

The shelters serve a wide range of individuals, from young children to senior citizens. Some are employed but still unable to afford rent.

There is a misconception that guests of The Haven are roaming around the neighborhood at night, Lornson said. However, each guest sleeps inside a building with no windows as the facility used to be a Jehovah’s Witness church, she explained. Additionally, when guests have smoke breaks, they are always supervised by staff, she said.

According to Lornson, the majority of guests using the coalition’s services are from Whidbey Island itself, not brought in from outside areas, as some rumors may suggest.

“You’ll hear all kinds of rumors about how they bus them in from Seattle. They don’t bus them in from Seattle,” she said. “Why would you come to Whidbey Island? Skagit, Bellingham, all of those have a lot more resources than we do.”

In addition to basic shelter, the organization offers access to showers, food and case management. Lornson hopes that with enough support, the coalition can expand services further, including adding a commercial kitchen at The Haven, and expanding medical and mentoring resources for both shelters.

Lornson hopes to raise funds for the shelters through a combination of online posts and outreach to churches.

“We have certain bills that we certainly have to pay, and we’ll have a little we can keep reserved for emergencies that come up,” she said. “We’re not building new buildings, but we’re getting things smoothed out, hopefully.”

Despite challenges in earning public support, Lornson remains committed to the mission and the people served by the shelters.

“I think the community should look after its own. I think the community should be aware that there are people in need and we’re all possibly a day away from homelessness. Things could happen. I think out of the kindness of our hearts that we should consider helping people,” Lornson said.

To donate or learn more, visit the Whidbey Homeless Coalition website at whidbeyhomeless.org.