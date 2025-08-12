Highway speed limit reducing near Langley

A five-mile stretch of Highway 525 on South Whidbey is getting a permanently lower speed limit.

Starting this Thursday, Aug. 14, the speed limit along both sides of Highway 525 near Crawford Road between milepost 11 and milepost 14 will reduce to 50 mph, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Maintenance crews will install four new speed limit signs.

Formerly, the speed limit in the area was 55 mph.

“Part of an ongoing effort to make safety improvements in the area, the speed limit decrease is improving safety through the area,” the travel advisory stated.