Help House holds Christmas in July

Christmastime has arrived at the food bank.

Throughout this month, non-perishable, pre-packaged food donations for the North Whidbey Help House’s annual Christmas in July food drive can be dropped off at Tradewinds Insurance and at the Help House itself. From 3-5 p.m. on July 18 and July 31, food can be purchased at Saars and left with staff collecting donations at the store.

Canned chicken and tuna, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and spaghetti sauce are the items the Help House is particularly in need of. All food donations are welcome, however.

“They’re the staples,” the Help House’s Deputy Director Shawn Durbin said of their list of requests. “It’s the stuff that we go through the most.”

The Help House has thrown a Christmas in July food drive for at least the last 25 years, according to Durbin.

Donations are needed year-round but, as he explained, the Help House tends to receive fewer during the summer months. Demand usually increases at this time, too. Durbin estimated 81 new clients stopped by the food bank for help in July alone.

All food collected from the Christmas in July food drive will be distributed to families in need during the Help House’s regular hours of operation five days a week.