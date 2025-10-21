Handmaids, historical figures, musicians join Whidbey rally

Organizers estimated that more than 2,500 people participated throughout the day.

Red-robed figures in white bonnets walked silently through the crowd gathered along Main Street in Coupeville on Saturday, their presence gaining attention surrounded by the sound of honking horns, waving flags, drums and the steady notes of a saxophone.

The demonstration — part of the nationwide “No Kings” movement — drew hundreds of island residents who said they were calling for accountability, democracy and the protection of constitutional rights.

The group of women, dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” said they hoped to symbolize a warning against authoritarianism and the erosion of rights.

“In that costume, with that restraint, I felt the noose tightening around the necks of the people of this democracy,” said Vicki Robin, local activist, who helped organize the procession. “I felt our century of progress being tugged away.”

The Whidbey Handmaids first appeared locally in 2022 after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Members said the group values its anonymity to protect participants and emphasize the message rather than the individuals. The Handmaids typically appear unannounced at public gatherings and describe their presence as a “living reminder of vigilance” in defense of women’s rights and democracy.

Around them, the Coupeville protest displayed a wide range of messages and expressions. Homemade signs read “No Kings Since 1776,” “Hands Off the Constitution” and “Democracy, Not Oligarchy.” Some participants dressed in bright costumes — including unicorns, dinosaurs and other playful outfits — adding humor and color to an event many described as both peaceful and passionate.

In addition to the march, the rally featured short performances by local actors dressed as historical figures such as George Washington, Ben Franklin and Susan B. Anthony. The reenactments, based on real quotations, celebrated the nation’s founding ideals and urged citizens to safeguard them.

“We stand for freedom of the press, the Constitution and all its amendments,” said event coordinator Joy Lyon, who helped organize the performances. “The goal is to remind people that democracy depends on participation.”

The Coupeville demonstration was one of more than 2,500 rallies held across the United States on Saturday, part of a national day of action organized by pro-democracy coalitions including Indivisible, the League of Women Voters and March for Truth. On Whidbey Island, the event was locally coordinated by Indivisible Whidbey, drawing what organizers estimated to be more than 2,500 participants throughout the day.

“This was about the rule of law, the Constitution and standing up for democracy,” said Janet Staub of Indivisible South Whidbey. “We wanted this to be a positive, peaceful reminder that power belongs to the people — not to any one person.”

Participants gathered near the Island County Courthouse before moving along Main Street, carrying signs, playing music and greeting passing cars. At one point, the procession of red-robed handmaids crossed through the crowd in silence, contrasting sharply with the upbeat rhythm of drums, brass and voices around them.

Organizers said safety and inclusivity were top priorities. Participants were encouraged to view a safety video before attending, and volunteers helped direct foot traffic and maintain accessibility. The event concluded with voter registration resources and information on local civic groups.

For many attendees, the rally was about visibility and connection.

Others emphasized the island’s long tradition of civic participation. “Whidbey has always shown up for democracy,” Staub said. “This was just another example — loud, colorful and entirely peaceful.”

The “No Kings” slogan, dating back to the Revolutionary War, served as a reminder, organizers said, of the nation’s founding ideals.

“It’s not about partisanship,” Robin added. “It’s about remembering that no one — not a president, not a judge, not a billionaire — is above the law.”

