Gender-neutral school restrooms cause a stir

Rumors swirling on Whidbey Island about gender-neutral restrooms included in new construction at the South Whidbey high and middle school have raised concerns about student safety and privacy.

Superintendent Becky Clifford confirmed at a school board meeting last week that the school will have both gender-specific and gender-neutral options with floor-to-ceiling stalls and an open handwashing area. In fact, it’s a modern design similar to that which will be incorporated in two buildings now under construction by Oak Harbor Public Schools.

In an email to The Record, Clifford said the district is still finalizing the location and labeling of the restrooms – female, male and gender neutral.

Clifford aimed to provide some clarification on the matter, saying she believed designs that have been circulating were created for the permitting process and for illustrative purposes but don’t accurately represent the district’s current or final design. The Record heard from concerned residents after a school board member spoke on the issue at a recent community meeting.

More specific details will be provided as construction progresses and these elements are finalized, but for now, Clifford shared that the new restrooms will feature single-user floor-to-ceiling stalls with locks and vacancy indicators for comfort and privacy.

In addition, there will be no main entry doors for safer, more open common areas, which means the portion of the restroom with sinks will be open to the outside for clear sight lines that allow for appropriate supervision, according to Clifford.

This approach was developed with input from students, families, staff and community members.

“It follows Washington state law and best practices, and again, it is the same practice that we’ve been currently doing,” Clifford said. “It’s just that the design is slightly different, and we explored what works in other districts. There are several districts that are doing this in Washington state, as well as across the nation.”

Indeed, the South Whidbey School District is not alone in its plans to build gender-neutral restrooms. Sarah Foy, the communications officer for Oak Harbor Public Schools, said that in designing the district’s two new schools, staff had the opportunity to learn from other districts and implement a modern approach that prioritizes safety, privacy and accessibility, with single-use, fully enclosed stalls and shared handwashing stations in visible areas.

“This layout makes supervision easier and ensures every student has access to a private, safe restroom,” Foy said in an email. “By moving to this model, we are creating a school environment that better supports the well-being and belonging of all students.”