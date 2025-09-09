Former Freeland massage therapist may face additional charges

Prosecutors are seeking to add charges against a former Freeland massage therapist accused of having sexual contact with clients in 2023, according to court documents.

A defense attorney, however, is asking a judge to sever the new charges into a separate case. A hearing on the motions is set to be heard by Island County Superior Court Judge Christon Skinner on Sept. 12.

Christopher W. Blunt, a 34-year-old Freeland resident, was originally charged in Island County Superior Court May 22, 2024 with two counts of indecent liberties specific to his role as a health care provider.

In a motion filed with the court, the prosecutor is asking to add another indecent liberties charge as well as a charge of assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation. The two new charges are unrelated. Under the charges, Blunt is accused of touching a third client inappropriately and assaulting a former girlfriend at the hospital.

In June 2024, the state Department of Health suspended Blunt’s license to practice.

The two patients originally made accusations against Blunt last year. One woman accused him of massaging her exposed breast during a session in December of 2023, according to a report by a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office. At the end of the session, he allegedly kissed her on the forehead and thanked her for “sharing” her body with him, the report states.

Later, an inspector with the state Department of Health notified the deputy that he received another complaint about Blunt. A 69-year-old woman reported that Blunt rubbed her between the legs without any warning or explanation, the report states.

In an interview with deputies, Blunt denied any wrongdoing or crossing any lines. He said he does “work” on women’s breasts and groin areas, but he said the women are always draped and give their permission, the report states.

After he was charged, Blunt’s former girlfriend read about the case in the South Whidbey Record and became alarmed, according to a deputy’s report. She said he also told her something similar to “thank you for sharing your body with me” and that it creeped her out, the report states.

After a “family meeting” following the newspaper story, Blunt allegedly confessed to touching a client in a sexual manner but reasoned that it was consensual and that “she wanted it,” the report states.

The woman was originally ones of his clients and went out with him after he asked her out following a session, the report states.

The woman broke up with Blunt but allowed him to be at the hospital when she gave birth to their child. He allegedly touched her inappropriately and continued even after she repeatedly told him to stop, the deputy wrote.

In addition, another former client reported that Blunt placed his clothed penis in her hand when he was massaging her, according to a report by another deputy.

Under the Washington Administrative Code, a massage therapist is prohibited from touching a patient’s genitals. A massage therapist is only allowed to massage a patient’s breasts if the therapist has obtained “prior signed or initialed written and verbal informed consent,” completed a specialized 16-hour training course on breast massage and uses proper draping techniques.