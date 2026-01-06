Fireworks accident injures resident

The man, who is in his 40s, sustained injuries to his chest, arms and face.

An Oak Harbor man was seriously injured in a mishap with fireworks on Sunday, according to Oak Harbor Fire Marshal Paul Schroer.

The man, who is in his 40s, sustained injuries to his chest, arms and face. He was transported to WhidbeyHealth and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, the fire marshal reported.

The Oak Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a fireworks explosion just after 9 p.m. at a residence near Northwest Dory Drive. The fire marshal said the man sustained the injuries from the improper use of pyrotechnics; he suspected that mortar-style fireworks may have caused the accident.

Rumors have been circulating online about the extent of the man’s injuries, but Schroer was unable to confirm them.

While the fire marshal said the fireworks may have been legal to buy, Oak Harbor regulations limit the use of fireworks to certain hours from June 28-July 5. Island County permits fireworks to specific times on New Year’s Eve and July 3-5. County commissioners banned the sale and use of mortar-style fireworks in unincorporated areas.

The fire marshal did not release the name of the injured man. The Washington State Patrol collects reports of fires and injuries caused by fireworks. The agency reports that 32% of fireworks injuries are to the hand and arms while 28% are to the face. Many injuries occur when people throw fireworks or hold them in their hand.