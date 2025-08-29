Firefighters respond to 2 RV blazes in 2 days

One person was injured in one of two RV fires on North Whidbey this week.

In both cases, the fires spread to nearby structures.

On Monday morning, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue responded to a travel trailer fire near the intersection of Allyson Street and Donald Avenue in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, according to Battalion Chief Daniel Horton with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue. The department sent four engines and requested another from the Oak Harbor Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze that destroyed the 33-foot RV is unknown, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Merrill said, but the flames spread to a nearby metal shop, burning through one of its walls, onto the eaves and into the attic.

A 27-year-old woman sustained second degree burns to her feet and thighs and minor first degree burns to her hand and arm, according to Merrill. She had been sleeping in the trailer when it caught fire and went through the blaze to escape. The woman was transported to WhidbeyHealth Medical Center in Coupeville for treatment.

Although the shop’s interior was damaged, the structure is “repairable” according to Merrill; the RV was “completely destroyed.”

Horton reported the department was dispatched at about 11 a.m. and the fire was extinguished by 11:47 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, another blaze damaged an RV. This time, nobody was injured.

At 4:30 p.m., the Oak Harbor Fire Department, North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue and the Navy fire department responded to a “really big” fire on La Palabra Street, according to Merrill.

Seven engines, two tenders and an ambulance arrived to fight the fire which had also started in a travel trailer, this time parked directly in front of a home. By the time Merrill got to the scene, the front and interior of the house, as well as a car, had caught fire.

Nobody was in the trailer when it ignited, and neighbors helped the home’s occupant, an 89-year-old woman, escape unharmed. The fire “fully destroyed” the trailer and left the home about 75% damaged, Merrill added.

Merrill ruled the cause of the La Palabra Street fire “an electrical problem” with the travel trailer’s “battery system.”

Two RV fires — especially in two days — is “very uncommon” for North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, Merrill explained, although the occurrence is merely a “very random, very odd coincidence.”

Merrill added that there is nothing in either investigation indicating the fires “were even remotely connected” and no foul play is suspected.